2016 Dodge Journey

147,442 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad.....7 PASS ONLY 147K!

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

147,442KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCGG5GT191256

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P91256
  • Mileage 147,442 KM

306-242-1744

2016 Dodge Journey