$29,999
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
2016 Honda Pilot
2016 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr EX-L w/Navi
Location
Nova Auto Centre
1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
126,380KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9024388
- VIN: 5FNYF6H79GB508288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 126,380 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Nova Auto Centre
1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3