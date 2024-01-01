$28,475+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus ES 350
- EXECUTIVE PKG. - NAV - LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS - MARK LEVINSON AUDIO - LOW KMS
2016 Lexus ES 350
- EXECUTIVE PKG. - NAV - LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS - MARK LEVINSON AUDIO - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,475
+ taxes & licensing
109,464KM
Used
VIN JTHBK1GG8G2218082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White
- Interior Colour Black NuLuxe Premium Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 218082
- Mileage 109,464 KM
Vehicle Description
Executive Package:
Voice-Activated Navigation System w/ Remote Touch
Panoramic Glass Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof
15-Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System
Premium Leather Seat Surfaces
Woodgrain Trim
Heated Wood & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Driver Variable Cushion Length
Driver & Front Passenger Seats Memory System
Power Trunk Feature
Backup Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto-Leveling LED High-Beam Headlamps
Automatic High Beam
Lexus Safety System+
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
In-Dash Single Disc DVD Player
Power Rear Window Sunshade
Rear-Door Sunshades
LED Ambient Lighting
18" 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Support
Push-Button Start/Stop
4.2" TFT Multi-Information Display w/ Eco Drive Monitor
Lexus Display Audio w/ Display Audio Controller
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12 Volt Accessory Power Outlet
Premium Illuminated Entry System
Electroluminescent Instrumentation
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Digital Compass
Analog Clock w/ LED Illumination
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Rearview Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rubber Floor Mats
Carpet Trunk Mat
Exterior Features:
Remote Entry System
Smart Access Doors
LED Automatic Projector-Beam Headlamps
LED Fog Lamps
Heated Exterior Rearview Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Lamps
Drivers Assistance:
Intuitive Parking Assist w/ Clearance & Backup Sensors
Drive Mode Select w/ Normal, ECO & Sport Modes
Smart Stop Technology (SST)
HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
Traction Control (TRAC)
Direct Tire Pressure Monitor System
Performance Features:
3.5L VVT-i - 6 Cylinder Engine
268hp/ 248lb-ft Torque
6-Speed ECT-i Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2016 Lexus ES 350