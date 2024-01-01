$28,489+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X4
xDrive28i - AWD - NAVIGATION - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
2017 BMW X4
xDrive28i - AWD - NAVIGATION - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,489
+ taxes & licensing
97,272KM
Used
VIN 5UXXW3C3XH0T79751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic (Dark Grey)
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T79751
- Mileage 97,272 KM
Vehicle Description
xLine Sport Appearance Package
Electric Glass Moonroof
Leather 'Nevada' Seating Surfaces
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel
Fineline Anthracite Wood Interior Trim
Pearl-Gloss Chrome Interior Accents
Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Support
Driver Seat Memory Function
Push Start Ignition
BMW Professional Radio w/ 6.5" LCD Colour Control Display
iDrive Controller
16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power-Foldable Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Smart Access Doors
Power Lockable Tailgate
LED Headlights
Automatic Headlight Range Control
Headlight Washer System
LED Fog Lights
LED Rear Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Dual Exhaust Tips
19" Y-Spoke Style Light Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Navigation System Professional
Heads-Up Display
Surround View Reverse Camera
Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)
Rain Sensor
BMW Selective Beam (High-Beam Assist)
Lane-Change Warning
Hill Descent Control
Frontal Collision Warning System
Driving Experience Control (Eco Pro & Sport Modes)
Auto Start/Stop Function
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Paddle Shifters
Traction & Stability Control
Performance Features:
BMW xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
2.0L TwinPower Turbo - 4 Cylinder Engine
240hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2017 BMW X4