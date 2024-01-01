2017 BMW X4

Menu
xLine Sport Appearance Package

Electric Glass Moonroof
Leather Nevada Seating Surfaces
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel
Fineline Anthracite Wood Interior Trim
Pearl-Gloss Chrome Interior Accents
Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Support
Driver Seat Memory Function
Push Start Ignition
BMW Professional Radio w/ 6.5 LCD Colour Control Display
iDrive Controller
16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power-Foldable Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control

Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Smart Access Doors
Power Lockable Tailgate
LED Headlights
Automatic Headlight Range Control
Headlight Washer System
LED Fog Lights
LED Rear Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Dual Exhaust Tips
19 Y-Spoke Style Light Alloy Wheels

Drivers Assistance:

Navigation System Professional
Heads-Up Display
Surround View Reverse Camera
Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) 
Rain Sensor
BMW Selective Beam (High-Beam Assist)
Lane-Change Warning
Hill Descent Control
Frontal Collision Warning System
Driving Experience Control (Eco Pro & Sport Modes)
Auto Start/Stop Function
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Paddle Shifters
Traction & Stability Control

Performance Features:

BMW xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
2.0L TwinPower Turbo - 4 Cylinder Engine
240hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2017 BMW X4

97,272 KM

$28,489

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X4

xDrive28i - AWD - NAVIGATION - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

2017 BMW X4

xDrive28i - AWD - NAVIGATION - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11209049
  2. 11209049
$28,489

+ taxes & licensing

97,272KM
Used
VIN 5UXXW3C3XH0T79751

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic (Dark Grey)
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T79751
  • Mileage 97,272 KM

xLine Sport Appearance Package


Electric Glass Moonroof
Leather 'Nevada' Seating Surfaces
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel
Fineline Anthracite Wood Interior Trim
Pearl-Gloss Chrome Interior Accents
Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Support
Driver Seat Memory Function
Push Start Ignition
BMW Professional Radio w/ 6.5" LCD Colour Control Display
iDrive Controller
16-Speaker Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power-Foldable Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Smart Access Doors
Power Lockable Tailgate
LED Headlights
Automatic Headlight Range Control
Headlight Washer System
LED Fog Lights
LED Rear Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Dual Exhaust Tips
19" Y-Spoke Style Light Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Navigation System Professional
Heads-Up Display
Surround View Reverse Camera
Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC)
Rain Sensor
BMW Selective Beam (High-Beam Assist)
Lane-Change Warning
Hill Descent Control
Frontal Collision Warning System
Driving Experience Control (Eco Pro & Sport Modes)
Auto Start/Stop Function
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Paddle Shifters
Traction & Stability Control


Performance Features:

BMW xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
2.0L TwinPower Turbo - 4 Cylinder Engine
240hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

$28,489

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 BMW X4