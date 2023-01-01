$37,590+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2017 BMW X5
xDrive35i w/ Premium Essential Pkg, New Tires
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
$37,590
- Listing ID: 9507709
- Stock #: V-64636
- VIN: 5UXKR0C33H0V70749
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 122,846 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Black Black Dkt Lthr, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Comfort Access, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lights Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium Package Essential, Rain sensing wipers. Black Sapphire Metallic 2017 BMW X5 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo 4D Sport Utility xDrive35i AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * On most aspects of quality, style, exclusivity, and class, the X5 was rated highly by owners. Traction is abundant in inclement weather, the commanding driving position is easy to appreciate, and the X5 inspires plenty of confidence, almost no matter the weather. A comfortable ride on most models, as well as a generous cargo hold and plenty of at-hand storage for smaller items helps round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
