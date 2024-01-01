$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Buick Enclave
- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2017 Buick Enclave
- Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
127,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5GAKVBKD8HJ297158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP221C
- Mileage 127,052 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!
The 2017 Buick Enclave is a luxury SUV designed to fit your lifestyle. This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today.
The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 127,052 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. This Leather trim adds some nice features, like heated and cooled leather seats, Bose premium audio, memory settings, remote start, parking sensors, and a rear camera to this Enclave making it even more luxurious. It comes with features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, dual-outlet exhaust, a power liftgate, and more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
The 2017 Buick Enclave is a luxury SUV designed to fit your lifestyle. This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today.
The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 127,052 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. This Leather trim adds some nice features, like heated and cooled leather seats, Bose premium audio, memory settings, remote start, parking sensors, and a rear camera to this Enclave making it even more luxurious. It comes with features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, dual-outlet exhaust, a power liftgate, and more.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT - Aluminum Wheels 153,313 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline - Navigation 126,421 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 241,189 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
Email Platinum AutoSport
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2017 Buick Enclave