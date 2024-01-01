Menu
<b>Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!</b><br> <br> The 2017 Buick Enclave is a luxury SUV designed to fit your lifestyle. This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today. <br> <br>The first thing youll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With its low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure youll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 127,052 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Enclaves trim level is Leather. This Leather trim adds some nice features, like heated and cooled leather seats, Bose premium audio, memory settings, remote start, parking sensors, and a rear camera to this Enclave making it even more luxurious. It comes with features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, dual-outlet exhaust, a power liftgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$168.29</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

127,052 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

127,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKVBKD8HJ297158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP221C
  • Mileage 127,052 KM

Vehicle Description

o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2017 Buick Enclave