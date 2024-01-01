2017 Buick Verano

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Premium Ribbon Fabric Seats w/ Leatherette Bolsters<br>8-Way Manual Adjustable Front Seats<br>6-Speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System<br>Auxiliary & USB Inputs<br>12-Volt Power Outlets (x2)<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column<br>3-Spoke Deluxe Steering Wheel<br>Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls for Audio/Cruise Control<br>Ice-Blue Ambient Lighting<br>Power Windows w/ Driver Express Up/Down Feature<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Exterior Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br>Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Halogen Headlamps w/ Composite Blue Translucent Projector Beam<br>Daytime Running Lamps<br>17 Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/ Sterling Silver Finish<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Cruise Control<br>OnStar 4G LTE w/ Wi-Fi Hotspot<br>StabiliTrak Stability Control System<br>Full Range Traction Control<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>2.4L Ecotec - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>180hp/ 171lb-ft Torque<br>6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2017 Buick Verano

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Verano

1SV - 2.4L - ONSTAR - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Verano

1SV - 2.4L - ONSTAR - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11213795
  2. 11213795
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,000KM
Used
VIN 1G4P15SK5H4104166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Medium Titanium (Grey)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 104166
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Ribbon Fabric Seats w/ Leatherette Bolsters
8-Way Manual Adjustable Front Seats
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12-Volt Power Outlets (x2)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
3-Spoke Deluxe Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls for Audio/Cruise Control
Ice-Blue Ambient Lighting
Power Windows w/ Driver Express Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Halogen Headlamps w/ Composite Blue Translucent Projector Beam
Daytime Running Lamps
17" Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/ Sterling Silver Finish


Drivers Assistance:

Cruise Control
OnStar 4G LTE w/ Wi-Fi Hotspot
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Full Range Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

2.4L Ecotec - 4 Cylinder Engine
180hp/ 171lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo - 4x4 - ALTITUDE IV PACKAGE - LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - ALPINE AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo - 4x4 - ALTITUDE IV PACKAGE - LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - ALPINE AUDIO - LOCAL VEHICLE 112,146 KM $32,708 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland - 4x4 - 5.7L HEMI V8 - NAVIGATION - LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland - 4x4 - 5.7L HEMI V8 - NAVIGATION - LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE 93,143 KM $26,881 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i - AWD - NAVIGATION - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i - AWD - NAVIGATION - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE 97,272 KM $28,489 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Verano