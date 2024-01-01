$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Verano
1SV - 2.4L - ONSTAR - LOW KMS
2017 Buick Verano
1SV - 2.4L - ONSTAR - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
101,000KM
Used
VIN 1G4P15SK5H4104166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Medium Titanium (Grey)
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 104166
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Ribbon Fabric Seats w/ Leatherette Bolsters
8-Way Manual Adjustable Front Seats
6-Speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12-Volt Power Outlets (x2)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
3-Spoke Deluxe Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls for Audio/Cruise Control
Ice-Blue Ambient Lighting
Power Windows w/ Driver Express Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Halogen Headlamps w/ Composite Blue Translucent Projector Beam
Daytime Running Lamps
17" Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/ Sterling Silver Finish
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
OnStar 4G LTE w/ Wi-Fi Hotspot
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Full Range Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
2.4L Ecotec - 4 Cylinder Engine
180hp/ 171lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Buick Verano