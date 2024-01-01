Menu
212,615 KM

Details Description Features

Premier Auto - Leather Seats

Location

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

212,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BF5SM1H7104304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP208
  • Mileage 212,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

The new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a quiet interior, huge trunk, and lots of high-tech infotainment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 212,615 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/




We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!



As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
