$26,322
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - AWD - NAVIGATION - PIONEER AUDIO - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
114,662KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10279908
- Stock #: 175832
- VIN: 2GNFLGEK9H6175832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,662 KM
Vehicle Description
8-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Lumbar Adjustment
Heated Driver and Passenger Seat
Automatic Climate Controls
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter
Leather Seats
Moonroof
Pioneer Premium Audio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
Chrome Mirror Caps
Chrome Door Handles
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Navigation
OnStar
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
301hp/ 272lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Seating
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2