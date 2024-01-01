$24,389+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - AWD - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - ONSTAR - LOW KMS
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - AWD - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - ONSTAR - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,389
+ taxes & licensing
122,690KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLGEK7H6292034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 292034A
- Mileage 122,690 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Enhanced Convenience Package:
8-Way Power Front-Passenger Seat w/ Lumbar Support
Programmable Power Liftgate
Universal Home Remote
Leather-Appointed Seats w/ Perforated Seat Inserts
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors Memory Settings
Driver Information Center (DIC)
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/ 7" Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Stitch Smart Radio
Siri Eyes Free
Text Message Alerts
Gracenote Database & Voice-Activated Technology
Auxiliary & USB Ports
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror
Ambient Interior Lighting
Power Windows w/ Express Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Remote Keyless Entry
Projector-Style Automatic Halogen Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lamps
Halogen Foglamps
Heated Outside Mirrors
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Mirrors Caps
Roof Rack w/ Chrome Rail Inserts
Rear Privacy Glass
18" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rear Vision Camera
OnStar 4G LTE & Built-In Wi-Fi Hotspot
Eco Mode
Brake Assist
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Trailer Sway Control
StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.4L ECOTEC - 4 Cylinder Engine
182hp/ 172lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
8-Way Power Front-Passenger Seat w/ Lumbar Support
Programmable Power Liftgate
Universal Home Remote
Leather-Appointed Seats w/ Perforated Seat Inserts
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors Memory Settings
Driver Information Center (DIC)
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/ 7" Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Stitch Smart Radio
Siri Eyes Free
Text Message Alerts
Gracenote Database & Voice-Activated Technology
Auxiliary & USB Ports
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror
Ambient Interior Lighting
Power Windows w/ Express Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Remote Keyless Entry
Projector-Style Automatic Halogen Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lamps
Halogen Foglamps
Heated Outside Mirrors
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Mirrors Caps
Roof Rack w/ Chrome Rail Inserts
Rear Privacy Glass
18" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rear Vision Camera
OnStar 4G LTE & Built-In Wi-Fi Hotspot
Eco Mode
Brake Assist
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Trailer Sway Control
StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.4L ECOTEC - 4 Cylinder Engine
182hp/ 172lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 4MATIC - AWD - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - LOW KMS 96,944 KM $26,440 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sport - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - REMOTE START 112,049 KM $27,645 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus ES 350 - EXECUTIVE PKG. - NAV - LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS - MARK LEVINSON AUDIO - LOW KMS 109,464 KM $28,475 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,389
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Chevrolet Equinox