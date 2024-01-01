2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Enhanced Convenience Package:

8-Way Power Front-Passenger Seat w/ Lumbar Support
Programmable Power Liftgate
Universal Home Remote


Leather-Appointed Seats w/ Perforated Seat Inserts
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors Memory Settings
Driver Information Center (DIC)
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/ 7 Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Stitch Smart Radio
Siri Eyes Free
Text Message Alerts
Gracenote Database & Voice-Activated Technology
Auxiliary & USB Ports
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror
Ambient Interior Lighting
Power Windows w/ Express Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Vehicle Starter System
Remote Keyless Entry
Projector-Style Automatic Halogen Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lamps
Halogen Foglamps
Heated Outside Mirrors
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Mirrors Caps
Roof Rack w/ Chrome Rail Inserts
Rear Privacy Glass
18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Rear Vision Camera
OnStar 4G LTE & Built-In Wi-Fi Hotspot
Eco Mode
Brake Assist
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Trailer Sway Control
StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.4L ECOTEC - 4 Cylinder Engine
182hp/ 172lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

122,690 KM

$24,389

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier - AWD - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - ONSTAR - LOW KMS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier - AWD - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - ONSTAR - LOW KMS

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$24,389

+ taxes & licensing

122,690KM
Used
VIN 2GNFLGEK7H6292034

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 292034A
  • Mileage 122,690 KM

Enhanced Convenience Package:

8-Way Power Front-Passenger Seat w/ Lumbar Support
Programmable Power Liftgate
Universal Home Remote


Leather-Appointed Seats w/ Perforated Seat Inserts
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Driver Seat & Outside Mirrors Memory Settings
Driver Information Center (DIC)
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/ 7" Diagonal Colour Touch-Screen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Stitch Smart Radio
Siri Eyes Free
Text Message Alerts
Gracenote Database & Voice-Activated Technology
Auxiliary & USB Ports
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror
Ambient Interior Lighting
Power Windows w/ Express Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Vehicle Starter System
Remote Keyless Entry
Projector-Style Automatic Halogen Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lamps
Halogen Foglamps
Heated Outside Mirrors
Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Mirrors Caps
Roof Rack w/ Chrome Rail Inserts
Rear Privacy Glass
18" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Rear Vision Camera
OnStar 4G LTE & Built-In Wi-Fi Hotspot
Eco Mode
Brake Assist
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Trailer Sway Control
StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.4L ECOTEC - 4 Cylinder Engine
182hp/ 172lb-ft Torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Overdrive


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

$24,389

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Chevrolet Equinox