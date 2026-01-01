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2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

234,285 KM

Details Features

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14004528

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
234,285KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B66HED13840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 234,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

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306-934-XXXX

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306-934-1455

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$24,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW