$24,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
234,285KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B66HED13840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 234,285 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing>
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW