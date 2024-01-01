Menu
143,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ5HG372334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39708
  • Mileage 143,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Engine Start!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

In the Uber competitive truck segment, it's the little things that set this Sierra 1500 pickup truck apart. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 143,001 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This Sierra 1500 Denali is the top of the line and comes packed with luxurious features and top grade materials. High-end equipment consists of full features 12 way - power leather seats with heating and cooling options, Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, a premium Bose audio system, an enhanced driver alert package with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, Ultrasonic front and rear parking assist plus much more. It also comes with unique exterior styling details include exclusive aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.35 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2017 GMC Sierra 1500