2017 Honda Civic

98,594 KM

Details Description

$24,380

+ tax & licensing
$24,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX w/ Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Apple CarPlay

2017 Honda Civic

LX w/ Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$24,380

+ taxes & licensing

98,594KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9517456
  • Stock #: V-72531
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59HH009420

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,594 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / CIVIC LX TRIM / FWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FOR A FIRST TIME VEHICLE OWNER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Heated Seats;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

