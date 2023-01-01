Menu
<div>2017 Renegade Trailhawk, leather, heated seats, alloy wheels, 4wd, back up camera, touch screen. </div><div><br></div><div>225 bi-weekly OAC </div><div><br></div><div>Finacing Available: </div><div>All Credits,</div><div>International Students,</div><div>New comers,</div><div>Work permit,</div><div>Everybody Approved<br> NOVA AUTO CENTRE 1333, IDYLWYLD DRIVE NORTH SASKATOON </div><div>MON - SAT 9 - 5 BEST FOR LESS<br></div>

2017 Jeep Renegade

115,542 KM

$25,599

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

115,542KM
Used
VIN ZACCJBCB4HPG19628

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,542 KM

2017 Renegade Trailhawk, leather, heated seats, alloy wheels, 4wd, back up camera, touch screen. 
225 bi-weekly OAC 
Finacing Available: All Credits,International Students,New comers,Work permit,Everybody Approved

NOVA AUTO CENTRE
1333, IDYLWYLD DRIVE NORTH
SASKATOON MON - SAT
9 - 5
BEST FOR LESS

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

