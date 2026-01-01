$34,872+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab - 4x4 - PREMIUM PKG - COOLED SEATS - NAV
2017 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab - 4x4 - PREMIUM PKG - COOLED SEATS - NAV
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$34,872
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 506487
- Mileage 124,108 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
Crew Cab w/ 5.7ft. Box - Low KMs - Regularly Maintained
This 2017 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab brings together bold looks, strong capability, and everyday comfort in a truck that is ready for work or weekend adventures. Finished in Granite Crystal Metallic with a Black Perforated Leather interior, it has a premium presence that stands out while still feeling refined inside. Under the hood, the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 pairs with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 capability to deliver the power and confidence you want on the road, in the snow, or at the job site. With a towing capacity of up to 10,140 lb., Trailer Tow Group, an integrated trailer brake controller, an anti-spin differential rear axle, and a spray-in bedliner, this RAM is built to handle the heavy lifting with ease. Inside, heated and cooled leather bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and power-adjustable front seats create a cabin that is comfortable in every season. Modern conveniences like remote start, keyless enter n go with push-button start, remote proximity entry, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with GPS navigation make every drive feel seamless. The 9-speaker Alpine premium sound system with subwoofer, power moonroof, and LED interior lighting add the kind of upgrades that make this truck feel special every time you get behind the wheel. Safety and convenience features such as ParkView rear back-up camera, automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, and power-folding heated mirrors help make daily driving easier and more confident. With 124,108 kilometers and regular maintenance, this well-kept RAM 1500 Sport is a strong, stylish, and capable option now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Sport Premium Group
- Convenience Group
- Cooled & Heated Leather Bucket Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- GPS Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- 9-Speaker Alpine Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Automatic High Beams
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Humidity Sensor
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push-Button Start
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- LED Interior Lighting
- Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors
- Sport Performance Hood
- Spray-In Bedliner
- Trailer Tow Group
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- 10,140lb. Towing Capacity
- 121-litre Fuel Tank
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 5.7L HEMI 8-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Perforated Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Dodge-Ram-1500-2017-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
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306-373-8800 EXT.1