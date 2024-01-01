2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
<div><span><b>Very Low Kilometers! - Accident Free - Exceptional Condition</b><br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- Heated Front Seats<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- STARLINK Smartphone Integration<br>- 6.2-Inch Touchscreen Display<br>- Windshield Wiper De-Icer<br>- Bluetooth Connectivity w/ Voice Activation<br>- USB & Auxiliary Input<br>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>- Fog Lights<br>- Heated Sideview Mirrors<br>- Automatic Climate Control<br>- 2.0L BOXER 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://www.subaru.ca/content/7907/media/en-ca/download/2017crosstrek_hotsheet_en.pdf target=_blank><span>https://www.subaru.ca/content/7907/media/en-ca/download/2017crosstrek_hotsheet_en.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></div>

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

Used
55,834KM
VIN JF2GPABC2HH238910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 238910
  • Mileage 55,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Low Kilometers! - Accident Free - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Front Seats
- Rearview Camera
- STARLINK Smartphone Integration
- 6.2-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Bluetooth Connectivity w/ Voice Activation
- USB & Auxiliary Input
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Fog Lights
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Automatic Climate Control
- 2.0L BOXER 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.subaru.ca/content/7907/media/en-ca/download/2017crosstrek_hotsheet_en.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

