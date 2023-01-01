Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Sienna

52,452 KM

Details Features

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1678495877
  2. 1678495877
  3. 1678495877
  4. 1678495877
  5. 1678495877
  6. 1678495877
  7. 1678495877
  8. 1678495877
  9. 1678495877
  10. 1678495877
  11. 1678495877
  12. 1678495877
  13. 1678495877
  14. 1678495877
  15. 1678495877
  16. 1678495877
  17. 1678495877
  18. 1678495877
  19. 1678495877
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,452KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701527
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC6HS877167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 52,452 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

2017 Toyota Sienna LE
 52,452 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 116,990 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 134,000 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory