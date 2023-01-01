2018 BMW 3 Series

$25,590 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 8 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9561430

9561430 Stock #: V-74217

V-74217 VIN: WBA8D9C54JA614772

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74217

Mileage 146,837 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.