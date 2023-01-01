$25,590+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Sedan
Location
Canada Drives - Saskatoon
37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7
888-688-2408
$25,590
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9561430
- Stock #: V-74217
- VIN: WBA8D9C54JA614772
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-74217
- Mileage 146,837 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. AWD, 9 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Memory seat, Moonroof, Navigation System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Speed control. Recent Arrival! Mineral Grey Metallic 2018 BMW 3 Series 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged 4D Sedan 330i xDrive AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Owners appreciate solid real-world fuel efficiency, pleasing handling and steering, pleasing performance, a high-class feel to the cabin, great overall design, and an overall sense of driving something well-made, robust, and solid. Performance from six-cylinder models is said to be excellent, as is the up-level stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.