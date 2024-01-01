2018 Buick Encore

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Push-To-Start Ignition<br>Cloth & Leather-Appointed Seating<br>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Buick Infotainment System<br>OnStar 4G LTE w/ Wi-Fi Hotspot<br>Apple Carplay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>Auxiliary & USB Inputs<br>Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust<br>Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column<br>Power Windows<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Power Door Locks<br>Air Conditioning<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Start<br>Keyless Open & Start<br>LED Daytime Running Lamps<br>Fog Lamps<br>Roof Rails<br>Rear Privacy Glass<br>18 Aluminum-Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Rear View Camera<br>Quiettuning w/ Active Noise Cancellation<br>Cruise Control<br>Stabilitrak Stability Control System<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>All-Wheel Drive<br>1.4L Ecotec Turbocharged DOHC - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>138hp/ 148lb-ft. Torque<br>Hydra-Matic 6-Speed Automatic Transmission<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2018 Buick Encore

69,062 KM

Details Description Features

$24,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring - AWD - LOW KMS - ONSTAR - PUSH-BUTTON START

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring - AWD - LOW KMS - ONSTAR - PUSH-BUTTON START

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11092952
  2. 11092952
  3. 11092952
  4. 11092952
  5. 11092952
  6. 11092952
  7. 11092952
  8. 11092952
  9. 11092952
  10. 11092952
  11. 11092952
  12. 11092952
  13. 11092952
  14. 11092952
  15. 11092952
  16. 11092952
  17. 11092952
  18. 11092952
  19. 11092952
  20. 11092952
  21. 11092952
  22. 11092952
Contact Seller

$24,688

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,062KM
Used
VIN KL4CJ2SB5JB593293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth & Leatherette (Black)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 593293
  • Mileage 69,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Push-To-Start Ignition
Cloth & Leather-Appointed Seating
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Buick Infotainment System
OnStar 4G LTE w/ Wi-Fi Hotspot
Apple Carplay & Android Auto Compatibility
Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Side Mirrors
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Start
Keyless Open & Start
LED Daytime Running Lamps
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
18" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Rear View Camera
Quiettuning w/ Active Noise Cancellation
Cruise Control
Stabilitrak Stability Control System


Performance Features:

All-Wheel Drive
1.4L Ecotec Turbocharged DOHC - 4 Cylinder Engine
138hp/ 148lb-ft. Torque
Hydra-Matic 6-Speed Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2018 Audi Q3 Progressiv - AWD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC MOONROOF for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Audi Q3 Progressiv - AWD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC MOONROOF 126,715 KM $25,871 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T - DVD - STOW N' GO - LEATHER - LOW KMS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T - DVD - STOW N' GO - LEATHER - LOW KMS 96,727 KM $22,408 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive - AWD - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive - AWD - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE 111,872 KM $26,364 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,688

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore