$24,688+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - AWD - LOW KMS - ONSTAR - PUSH-BUTTON START
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - AWD - LOW KMS - ONSTAR - PUSH-BUTTON START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,688
+ taxes & licensing
69,062KM
Used
VIN KL4CJ2SB5JB593293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Cherry Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth & Leatherette (Black)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 593293
- Mileage 69,062 KM
Vehicle Description
Push-To-Start Ignition
Cloth & Leather-Appointed Seating
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Buick Infotainment System
OnStar 4G LTE w/ Wi-Fi Hotspot
Apple Carplay & Android Auto Compatibility
Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Side Mirrors
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Keyless Open & Start
LED Daytime Running Lamps
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
18" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Rear View Camera
Quiettuning w/ Active Noise Cancellation
Cruise Control
Stabilitrak Stability Control System
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive
1.4L Ecotec Turbocharged DOHC - 4 Cylinder Engine
138hp/ 148lb-ft. Torque
Hydra-Matic 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2018 Buick Encore