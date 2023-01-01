Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

99,238 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD, FOG LIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD, FOG LIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9457681
  Stock #: P39180C
  VIN: 2GNAXREV9J6318000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,238 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

