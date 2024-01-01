$32,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
111,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC9JG528835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39638C
- Mileage 111,687 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this award-winning Chevy Silverado 1500 is built to get the job done right. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 111,687 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and bumpers, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, chrome bumpers, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
