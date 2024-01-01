Menu
Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Power Locks!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

This dependable Chevy Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, youll always arrive in style. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 121,135 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Silverado 1500s trim level is Work Truck. This full size Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent standard features that includes a touchscreen display with Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this work truck also comes with power door locks, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, air conditioning and SiriusXM radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Power Locks, Locking Tailgate, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.02 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.

With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

121,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEH7JZ228814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39660C
  • Mileage 121,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500