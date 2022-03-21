Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

128,196 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

128,196KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8759504
  Stock #: C347
  VIN: 3GCUKPEC5JG493159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C347
  • Mileage 128,196 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

501 44th St E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V9

