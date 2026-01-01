$39,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew CAB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew CAB
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,997
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
235,029KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KUEY9JF141605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 235,029 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew CAB 235,029 KM $39,997 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 115,610 KM $44,997 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 117,148 KM $54,997 + tax & lic
Email G-Light Truck & Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
Call Dealer
306-934-XXXX(click to show)
$39,997
+ taxes & licensing>
G-Light Truck & Auto
306-934-1455
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500