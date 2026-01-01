$38,626+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Platinum - 4x4 - LOW KMS - TECH PKG - MASSAGING SEATS
2018 Ford F-150
Platinum - 4x4 - LOW KMS - TECH PKG - MASSAGING SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$38,626
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour MAROON
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C04208
- Mileage 137,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
SuperCrew w/ 5.5ft. Box - Low KMs! - Lots of Options!
Finished in elegant White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat with a rich Dark Marsala leather interior, this 2018 Ford F-150 Platinum delivers luxury, capability, and confidence in one impressive package. Powered by the strong 3.5L EcoBoost engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, it is ready to handle everyday driving and demanding work with ease. Its proven 4x4 system, 3.55 electronic-locking rear axle, Class IV hitch receiver, integrated trailer brake controller, drop-in bedliner, and hard-folding tonneau cover make it a serious truck for towing and hauling. Inside, the Platinum trim surrounds you with premium comfort, highlighted by massaging Active Motion front seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. The twin-panel moonroof, voice-activated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and B&O PLAY premium sound system with subwoofer turn every drive into a first-class experience. Convenience and safety are built in with remote start, intelligent access with push-button start, a 360-degree surround view camera, reverse sensing, Active Park Assist, BLIS with cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping system. SYNC 3 with the 8-inch touchscreen, in-cluster productivity screen, dual-zone automatic climate control, and power-adjustable memory settings add everyday ease to the cabin. Quad-beam LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED taillamps, rain-sensing wipers, and power-folding heated mirrors give this truck a refined and modern presence from every angle. With 137,509 kilometers, this F-150 Platinum offers an outstanding blend of upscale comfort, advanced technology, and hardworking Ford capability, making it a standout choice at Saskatoon Auto Connection.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Technology Package
- Massaging "Active Motion" Front Seats
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Twin-Panel Moonroof
- 10-Speaker B&O PLAY Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- 360-Degree Surround View Camera
- Reverse Sensing System
- Active Park Assist
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) w/ Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane-Keeping System
- Intelligent Access w/ Push-Button Start
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- SYNC 3 w/ 8-Inch Colour LCD Capacitive Touchscreen
- 8-Inch In-Cluster Productivity Screen
- Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver's Memory Settings
- Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory
- Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory
- Quad-Beam LED Headlamps w/ Auto High Beams
- LED Fog Lamps
- LED Taillamps
- Drop-In Bedliner
- Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- 3.55 Rear Electronic-Locking Rear Axle
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
Interior Colour: Dark Marsala Leather w/ Tuxedo Stripes
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2018-Ford-F150-V2.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
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306-373-8800 EXT.1