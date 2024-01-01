$27,645+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sport - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - REMOTE START
2018 Honda Accord
Sport - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$27,645
+ taxes & licensing
112,049KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F34JA802747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 802747
- Mileage 112,049 KM
Vehicle Description
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Leather/Fabric Combination Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
12-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Support
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Pushbutton Start
7" Colour TFT Meter Display w/ Driver Information Interface
10-Speaker AM/FM/MP3/Windows Media Premium Audio System
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Wireless Phone Interface
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
HondaLink
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Siri Eyes Free Compatbility
SMS Text Message & E-Mail Function
Wi-Fi Tethering
USB Charging Ports (x2)
12-Volt Power Outlets (x2)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Aluminum-Trimmed Sport Pedals
Power Windows w/ Front Auto Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Engine Starter
Proximity Key Entry System
LED Headlights w/ Auto On/Off Low Beam
LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
LED Front Turn Indicators
LED Fog Lights
LED Brake Lights
LED Taillights
Heated Mirrors w/ Integrated LED Turn Signal Indicators
Rear Deck Lid Spoiler
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Mirrors
Body-Coloured Side Sill Garnish
Dark Chrome Grille
Dual Exhaust w/ Chrome Finishers
Upper Shutter Grille
19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/ Low-Speed Follow
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) System
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System
Traffic Sign Recognition
Active Noise Control (ANC)
Front Wiper De-Icer
Auto High Beam
Brake Assist
Sport/ECON Modes
Steering Wheel-Mounted Paddle Shifters
Hill Start Assist
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/ Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
1.5L i-VTEC Turbocharged - 4 Cylinder Engine
192hp/ 192lb-ft Torque
CVT Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$27,645
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2018 Honda Accord