2018 Kia Forte LX, automatic, backup camera, heated seats, remote start, 62,000 km, $19,995 plus taxes. Give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/

2018 Kia Forte

62,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A76JE253367

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2484
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

2018 Kia Forte LX, automatic, backup camera, heated seats, remote start, 62,000 km, $19,995 plus taxes. Give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

