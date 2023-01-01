$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX+ Remote Start, Backup Camera, Heated Seats
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
62,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A76JE253367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2484
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Kia Forte LX, automatic, backup camera, heated seats, remote start, 62,000 km, $19,995 plus taxes. Give us a call today (306)242-1777, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
