Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> Looking for an affordable car, but dont want something boring? This Nissan Sentra is the answer. This 2018 Nissan Sentra is for sale today. <br> <br>This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features youll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what youve been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 88,085 kms. Its red in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Sentras trim level is 1.8 SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$141.36</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

2018 Nissan Sentra

88,085 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP2JY328498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

Looking for an affordable car, but don't want something boring? This Nissan Sentra is the answer. This 2018 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 88,085 kms. It's red in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sentra's trim level is 1.8 SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $141.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!



As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2017 Buick Enclave - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Buick Enclave - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 127,052 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT - Aluminum Wheels 153,313 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline - Navigation for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline - Navigation 126,421 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Sentra