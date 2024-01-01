$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Titan
XD S
2018 Nissan Titan
XD S
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,138KM
VIN 1N6AA1F31JN529175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,138 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 NISSAN TITAN XD S for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2018 Nissan Titan XD S 154,138 KM 1N6AA1F31JN529175
LOCAL SK TRUCK
WELL MAINTAINED
BACKUP CAMERA
SPRAYED BED LINER
AFTERMARKET RIMS
LONG BOX
**2018 Nissan Titan XD S for Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 1N6AA1F31JN529175 North Point Auto Sales**
Take on any challenge with this **2018 Nissan Titan XD S**, now available at **North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK**. This **fully loaded black Titan XD** offers the perfect blend of power, durability, and comfort. With **154,138 km** on the odometer, this **local Saskatchewan truck** is in **mint condition** and ready to handle your toughest jobs, whether on the road or off.
### Key Features of the 2018 Nissan Titan XD S:
- **5.6L V8 Endurance Gas Engine** delivering exceptional power and towing capability
- **7-speed automatic transmission** for smooth shifting and efficient performance
- **4x4 drivetrain** for superior traction on rough terrain and snowy Saskatchewan roads
- **Towing capacity of up to 12,640 lbs** for hauling trailers or heavy equipment
- **Heavy-duty frame and reinforced suspension** for long-lasting durability
- **Premium cloth seats** with seating for up to six passengers
- **Tilt-adjustable steering wheel** for personalized driving comfort
- **Remote keyless entry** for added convenience
- **5-inch infotainment display** with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and audio streaming
- **USB ports and AUX input** for seamless device integration
- **Rearview camera** for easy parking and reversing
- **Cruise control** to make highway driving more comfortable
- **Power windows and locks** for added convenience
- **Advanced safety features** including ABS brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags
- **Trailer sway control** and **integrated trailer brake controller** for confident towing
- **Air conditioning** to keep the cabin comfortable year-round
This **Nissan Titan XD S** offers the capability of a heavy-duty truck with the comfort and convenience of a daily driver, making it perfect for work, family, or weekend adventures.
### Why Buy from North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK?
At **North Point Auto Sales**, we specialize in **in-house financing** options, making it easier than ever to get behind the wheel, regardless of your credit history. Whether you have **good credit, bad credit, or no credit**, we work with you to find **flexible financing solutions**. As a trusted dealership serving **Saskatchewan**, were committed to helping you drive away happy.
**VIN:** 1N6AA1F31JN529175
**Mileage:** 154,138 km
**Color:** Black
**Condition:** Fully loaded, mint condition, local Saskatchewan truck
Dont miss your chance to own this **powerful and reliable 2018 Nissan Titan XD S**. **Contact North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon** today to schedule a **test drive** or explore our **financing options**.
Drive your dream truck home today with **North Point Auto Sales**your trusted dealership for **in-house financing** in **Saskatchewan**. **Call now** or **visit us** in Saskatoon!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PT2901
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2018 Nissan Titan