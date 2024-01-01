$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
WT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
WT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
164,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCGSBEN4K1231912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,123 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab pickup has 164,123 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck that's designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab pickup has 164,123 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck that's designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4X2
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT - Low Mileage 52,301 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Renegade Sport - Power Windows - Power Doors 118,010 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium - Sunroof - Cooled Seats 121,499 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Budget Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2019 Chevrolet Colorado