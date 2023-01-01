2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 0 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9963344

9963344 Stock #: PP2071

PP2071 VIN: 1G1ZD5ST7KF219336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PP2071

Mileage 89,009 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.