2019 Chevrolet Malibu

89,009 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

LT BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!

LT BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9963344
  • Stock #: PP2071
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST7KF219336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP2071
  • Mileage 89,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing -Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

