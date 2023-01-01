$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! VERY CLEAN UNIT!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
89,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9963344
- Stock #: PP2071
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST7KF219336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 89,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing -Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2