Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,091 KM

Details Features

$23,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" Work Truck

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,091KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYAEK8KZ411376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,091 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2019 RAM 2500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4
2019 RAM 2500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box 205,201 KM $57,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4x4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4x4 34,992 KM $46,997 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4x4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4x4 54,889 KM $45,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500