2019 Chevrolet Suburban
LT SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, 4X4, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, TOUCH SCREEN
160,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9996722
- Stock #: P39381
- VIN: 1GNSKHKC7KR300178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,958 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1