2019 Chevrolet Suburban

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 0 , 9 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9996722

9996722 Stock #: P39381

P39381 VIN: 1GNSKHKC7KR300178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,958 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.