2019 Chevrolet Suburban

160,958 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

LT SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, 4X4, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, TOUCH SCREEN

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9996722
  • Stock #: P39381
  • VIN: 1GNSKHKC7KR300178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,958 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

