2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT - 4x4, RST, Leather, Sunroof, Rem Start, 8 Passenger, 22" Wheels
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$53,400
- Listing ID: 9373648
- Stock #: 4849A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 105,842 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Tahoe LT LT1, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Leather, 1st & 2nd Row Colour-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench, 5 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Assist Steps, Black Beltline Mouldings, Black Mirror Caps, Black Roof Rails, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body-Colour Door Handles & Headlamp Accents, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Y86), Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry, Floor Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Black Bowties, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Memory Settings, Overhead airbag, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, RST Edition, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Standard Suspension Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Unique Gloss Black Sport Grille, Unique RST Emblem, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 22" x 9" Gloss Black Aluminum.This Tahoe LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. LT1 Chevrolet LT Tahoe EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
