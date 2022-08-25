Menu
2019 Ford F-150

109,455 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9010636
  • Stock #: RD003T
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB7KKD66842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,455 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

