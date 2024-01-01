$16,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fiesta
SE - Heated Seats - Heated Mirrors
2019 Ford Fiesta
SE - Heated Seats - Heated Mirrors
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
154,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FADP4BJ6KM136228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Mirrors, SYNC, Remote Keyless Entry!
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
This 2019 Ford Fiesta is a top choice for driving enjoyment, with agile handling and amazing on road control. This 2019 Ford Fiesta is for sale today.
With compact dimensions, this 2019 Ford Fiesta offers everything you might need from a small city car. Practicality is everything, and with the versatile, modern interior, it is easy to adjust your Fiesta to your specific needs. It offers nimble highly agile handling, and unlike any other cub-compacts, the on-road control is like that of a sports car!This sedan has 154,429 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fiesta's trim level is SE Sedan. Upgrade to this Fiesta SE and you'll receive stylish aluminum wheels, heated front seats with unique cloth material, power heated side mirrors, Ford's Mykey system, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, power front and rear windows and piano black interior trim. It also comes with SYNC communications & entertainment system paired with a 6 speaker audio system and a 4.2 inch center display, Bluetooth connectivity, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, power door locks, multiple safety airbags, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Sync, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4BJ6KM136228.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $114.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Village Auto Sales has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2019 Ford Fiesta