<b>Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.<br> <br> This amazing work truck offers a refined ride and excellent road manners regardless if its under load or not. This 2019 Honda Ridgeline is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2019 Ridgeline presents itself as a high value pickup that offers the utility of a hauler while also being a well mannered vehicle with car like handling and acceleration. A quality built interior that is both supportive and comfortable is a big plus for such a pickup, as well as being a bulletproof reliable vehicle, which comes naturally with all Hondas. While it does look unconventional, the design is meant to blend the best of trucks and SUVs and gives the Ridgeline its unique niche in the mid size truck market.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 163,333 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Ridgelines trim level is EXL. This EX-L takes it up a notch by adding leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, and front and rear parking sensors to the other great features like a one touch power moonroof, heated seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, 7 inch driver information centre, active noise cancellation, HomeLink remote, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio display, USB and aux inputs, and Wi-Fi tethering. Active safety features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a blind spot monitor. Other features include multi-angle rearview camera, multifunction steering wheel, eco friendly technology, ECON mode, all wheel drive, aluminum wheels, trailer brake controller pre wiring, 7 pin wiring, heavy duty motor and trans cooling, trailer stability assist, dual action tailgate, fog lights, in bed trunk, LED taillights, and side mirror turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br/><br><br> We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy, and thats a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ridgeline presents itself as a high value pickup that offers the utility of a hauler while also being a well mannered vehicle with car like handling and acceleration. A quality built interior that is both supportive and comfortable is a big plus for such a pickup, as well as being a bulletproof reliable vehicle, which comes naturally with all Hondas. While it does look unconventional, the design is meant to blend the best of trucks and SUVs and gives the Ridgeline its unique niche in the mid size truck market.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 163,333 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Ridgeline's trim level is EXL. This EX-L takes it up a notch by adding leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, and front and rear parking sensors to the other great features like a one touch power moonroof, heated seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, 7 inch driver information centre, active noise cancellation, HomeLink remote, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio display, USB and aux inputs, and Wi-Fi tethering. Active safety features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a blind spot monitor. Other features include multi-angle rearview camera, multifunction steering wheel, eco friendly technology, ECON mode, all wheel drive, aluminum wheels, trailer brake controller pre wiring, 7 pin wiring, heavy duty motor and trans cooling, trailer stability assist, dual action tailgate, fog lights, in bed trunk, LED taillights, and side mirror turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.



We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

