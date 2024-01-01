Menu
<p>2019 Jeep Compass</p><p>AWD (mud,snow,tarmac and auto )</p><p>84500KMS</p><p>Heated Seats</p><p>Heated Steering wheel</p><p>Heated mirrors</p><p>Vin no.is in pictures</p><p>$20,000</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE </p><p>$199 Biweekly approx.</p><p> </p><p>All Credits,International Students,New comers,Work permit,Everybody Approved</p><p> </p><p>NOVA AUTO CENTRE</p><p>1333, IDYLWYLD DRIVE NORTH</p><p>SASKATOON</p><p>MON - SAT</p><p>9 - 5</p><p>BEST FOR LESS</p>

2019 Jeep Compass

84,500 KM

$20,000

2019 Jeep Compass

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,500KM
Used
VIN 3C4NJDAB1KT817204

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,500 KM

AWD (mud,snow,tarmac and auto )

84500KMS

Heated Seats

Heated Steering wheel

Heated mirrors

Vin no.is in pictures

FINANCING AVAILABLE 

$199 Biweekly approx.

 

All Credits,International Students,New comers,Work permit,Everybody Approved

 

NOVA AUTO CENTRE

1333, IDYLWYLD DRIVE NORTH

SASKATOON

MON - SAT

9 - 5

BEST FOR LESS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

