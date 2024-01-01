$20,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Location
Nova Auto Centre
1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3
306-373-6682
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD (mud,snow,tarmac and auto )
84500KMS
Heated Seats
Heated Steering wheel
Heated mirrors
Vin no.is in pictures
FINANCING AVAILABLE
$199 Biweekly approx.
All Credits,International Students,New comers,Work permit,Everybody Approved
NOVA AUTO CENTRE
1333, IDYLWYLD DRIVE NORTH
SASKATOON
MON - SAT
9 - 5
BEST FOR LESS
Vehicle Features
