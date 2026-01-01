Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Yellow / Leather / Low KM **OFF ROAD 35 WHEEL AND TIRE PACKAGE **AFTERMARKET LIFT KIT **FACTORY COMMAND START **PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR **WINCH KIT VIN: 1C4HJXEG6KW543447 Mileage: 97,597 KM Exterior: Yellow Interior: Premium Black Leather Condition: Excellent | Fully Loaded Sahara | Adventure Ready

2019 Jeep Wrangler

97,597 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4X4

13485746

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4X4

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,597KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG6KW543447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hellayella (PYV)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3409
  • Mileage 97,597 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Yellow / Leather / Low KM
**OFF ROAD 35" WHEEL AND TIRE PACKAGE
**AFTERMARKET LIFT KIT
**FACTORY COMMAND START
**PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR
**WINCH KIT
VIN: 1C4HJXEG6KW543447
Mileage: 97,597 KM
Exterior: Yellow
Interior: Premium Black Leather
Condition: Excellent | Fully Loaded Sahara | Adventure Ready

Open-Air Jeep Lifestyle + Premium Sahara Comfort

If you're looking for a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, this is the one to own. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport, this Wrangler is the perfect mix of rugged capability and refined comfort. Finished in a head-turning Yellow exterior with a sleek Premium Black Leather interior, this Jeep delivers the iconic Wrangler look with the upgraded Sahara features drivers love.

Whether you're tackling Saskatchewan winters, cruising summer highways, or exploring gravel roads and trails, this Wrangler Sahara is built for it all and it holds its value extremely well.

P Key Features of the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
Performance & 4x4 Capability

3.6L Pentastar® V6 Engine

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

Command-Trac® Part-Time 4WD System

Shift-on-the-fly 4x4

Hill Start Assist

Hill Descent Control

Trailer Tow Capability (if equipped)

Off-road suspension & trail-ready ground clearance

Sahara Trim Highlights

Sahara Badging & Premium Styling

Body-colour fender flares

Premium exterior accents

18 Alloy Wheels

Smooth ride with rugged Wrangler toughness

Exterior Features

Bright Yellow Paint Finish

Iconic Jeep 7-slot grille

Removable Freedom Top roof panels (open-air driving)

Removable doors

Fog Lights

Side steps / running boards (if equipped)

Rear-mounted full-size spare tire

Rear privacy glass

Interior Comfort & Convenience

Premium Black Leather Seating

Heated Front Seats (if equipped)

Heated Steering Wheel (if equipped)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Power windows, locks & mirrors

60/40 split folding rear seat

Spacious 4-door Unlimited cabin (perfect for road trips & families)

Technology & Infotainment

Uconnect® Touchscreen Infotainment System

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"

Bluetooth® hands-free calling & audio streaming

USB ports & AUX input

Steering wheel audio controls

Push-button start

Keyless entry / proximity key (if equipped)

Safety & Security

Rearview Backup Camera

Electronic Stability Control

Traction Control

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Advanced airbag system

LATCH child seat anchors

Why Buy This 2019 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara?

Bold Yellow exterior that stands out
Premium black leather interior
Unlimited 4-door = more space & versatility/ Jeep 4x4 confidence for Saskatchewan weather
Excellent resale value/ Fun to drive year-round
+P Platinum Auto Sport In-House Financing for All Credit Types in Saskatchewan

At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we make it easy to drive home in your next vehicle with in-house financing available for all credit types, including:
/ Good credit
Bad credit/ No credit/ Rebuilding credit
Self-employed/ New to Canada/ Past bankruptcy / repossession

We proudly help customers across Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, and all of Saskatchewan get approved quickly with flexible payment options.

Book Your Test Drive Today

This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 won't last long Wranglers always sell fast, especially in this color and trim.

Visit Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon, SK
Schedule your test drive today
Apply now for in-house financing all credit types welcome

Drive the Jeep lifestyle with Platinum Auto Sport.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Performance Tires
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

STEPS
Electric Mirrors
Manual Transmission
Convertible Hardtop
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2019 Jeep Wrangler