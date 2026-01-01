$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
SAHARA 4X4
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hellayella (PYV)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3409
- Mileage 97,597 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Yellow / Leather / Low KM
**OFF ROAD 35" WHEEL AND TIRE PACKAGE
**AFTERMARKET LIFT KIT
**FACTORY COMMAND START
**PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR
**WINCH KIT
VIN: 1C4HJXEG6KW543447
Condition: Excellent | Fully Loaded Sahara | Adventure Ready
Open-Air Jeep Lifestyle + Premium Sahara Comfort
If you're looking for a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, this is the one to own. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport, this Wrangler is the perfect mix of rugged capability and refined comfort. Finished in a head-turning Yellow exterior with a sleek Premium Black Leather interior, this Jeep delivers the iconic Wrangler look with the upgraded Sahara features drivers love.
Whether you're tackling Saskatchewan winters, cruising summer highways, or exploring gravel roads and trails, this Wrangler Sahara is built for it all and it holds its value extremely well.
P Key Features of the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
Performance & 4x4 Capability
3.6L Pentastar® V6 Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Command-Trac® Part-Time 4WD System
Shift-on-the-fly 4x4
Hill Start Assist
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Tow Capability (if equipped)
Off-road suspension & trail-ready ground clearance
Sahara Trim Highlights
Sahara Badging & Premium Styling
Body-colour fender flares
Premium exterior accents
18 Alloy Wheels
Smooth ride with rugged Wrangler toughness
Exterior Features
Bright Yellow Paint Finish
Iconic Jeep 7-slot grille
Removable Freedom Top roof panels (open-air driving)
Removable doors
Fog Lights
Side steps / running boards (if equipped)
Rear-mounted full-size spare tire
Rear privacy glass
Interior Comfort & Convenience
Premium Black Leather Seating
Heated Front Seats (if equipped)
Heated Steering Wheel (if equipped)
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power windows, locks & mirrors
60/40 split folding rear seat
Spacious 4-door Unlimited cabin (perfect for road trips & families)
Technology & Infotainment
Uconnect® Touchscreen Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
Bluetooth® hands-free calling & audio streaming
USB ports & AUX input
Steering wheel audio controls
Push-button start
Keyless entry / proximity key (if equipped)
Safety & Security
Rearview Backup Camera
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Advanced airbag system
LATCH child seat anchors
Why Buy This 2019 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara?
Bold Yellow exterior that stands out
Premium black leather interior
Unlimited 4-door = more space & versatility/ Jeep 4x4 confidence for Saskatchewan weather
Excellent resale value/ Fun to drive year-round
+P Platinum Auto Sport In-House Financing for All Credit Types in Saskatchewan
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, we make it easy to drive home in your next vehicle with in-house financing available for all credit types, including:
/ Good credit
Bad credit/ No credit/ Rebuilding credit
Self-employed/ New to Canada/ Past bankruptcy / repossession
We proudly help customers across Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, and all of Saskatchewan get approved quickly with flexible payment options.
Book Your Test Drive Today
This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 won't last long Wranglers always sell fast, especially in this color and trim.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon, SK
Schedule your test drive today
Apply now for in-house financing all credit types welcome
Drive the Jeep lifestyle with Platinum Auto Sport.
