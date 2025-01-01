Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC

29,543 KM

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

Used
29,543KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3242
  • Mileage 29,543 KM

Vehicle Description

and comes fully loaded with cutting-edge features and sophisticated design. Whether you're navigating snowy Saskatchewan roads or cruising the highway


this GLC 300 delivers smooth performance and timeless Mercedes-Benz style.

Key Features of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV:
2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine 241 HP & 273 lb-ft Torque

9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive System Enhanced traction in all conditions

Premium Black Leather Upholstery

Heated Front Seats with Memory Function

Power Adjustable Front Seats (Driver & Passenger)

Panoramic Power Sunroof

8.4 COMAND® Infotainment Display

Navigation System

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility

Bluetooth® Hands-Free & Audio Streaming

Touchpad Controller & Voice Command

Power Liftgate & Keyless Entry/Start

Rearview Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors

Active Brake Assist & Attention Assist

LED Headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist

Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

18 Alloy Wheels with Run-Flat Tires

Split-Folding Rear Seats with Expansive Cargo Space

Fuel Economy: Approx. 10.0L/100km combined

With elegant design


the 2019 GLC 300 4MATIC is the perfect luxury SUV for discerning drivers across Saskatchewan.

In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Welcome at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport


we'll help you get approved and on the road fast.

Fast Credit Approvals
Flexible Terms & Low Payments
Credit Rebuilding Options
Trade-Ins Accepted
Serving Saskatoon


Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan

Test Drive This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV Today!
Come experience luxury


and technology firsthand. Visit Platinum Auto Sport or apply online now to secure financing.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power

Additional Features

Fully loaded
PERFORMANCE
Bad Credit
Saskatoon
Regina
now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
or are new to credit
Moose Jaw
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV Low KM
SK **LOW KILOMETRES **LEATHER **PANORAMIC SUNROOF **HEATED SEATS Luxury
and elegance converge in this 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
Saskatchewan. With just 29
543 KM
this low-mileage premium SUV is in mint condition
offers all-wheel drive confidence
advanced German engineering
and real-world versatility
we specialize in in-house financing for all types of credit. Whether you have excellent credit

