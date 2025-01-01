$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3242
- Mileage 29,543 KM
Vehicle Description
and comes fully loaded with cutting-edge features and sophisticated design. Whether you're navigating snowy Saskatchewan roads or cruising the highway
this GLC 300 delivers smooth performance and timeless Mercedes-Benz style.
Key Features of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV:
2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 Engine 241 HP & 273 lb-ft Torque
9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive System Enhanced traction in all conditions
Premium Black Leather Upholstery
Heated Front Seats with Memory Function
Power Adjustable Front Seats (Driver & Passenger)
Panoramic Power Sunroof
8.4 COMAND® Infotainment Display
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
Bluetooth® Hands-Free & Audio Streaming
Touchpad Controller & Voice Command
Power Liftgate & Keyless Entry/Start
Rearview Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Active Brake Assist & Attention Assist
LED Headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
18 Alloy Wheels with Run-Flat Tires
Split-Folding Rear Seats with Expansive Cargo Space
Fuel Economy: Approx. 10.0L/100km combined
With elegant design
the 2019 GLC 300 4MATIC is the perfect luxury SUV for discerning drivers across Saskatchewan.
VIN: WDC0G4KB8KV125569
Mileage: 29
543 KM
Exterior: Black
Interior: Premium Black Leather
In-House Financing Available All Credit Types Welcome at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport
we'll help you get approved and on the road fast.
Fast Credit Approvals
Flexible Terms & Low Payments
Credit Rebuilding Options
Trade-Ins Accepted
Serving Saskatoon
Prince Albert & All of Saskatchewan
Test Drive This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV Today!
Come experience luxury
and technology firsthand. Visit Platinum Auto Sport or apply online now to secure financing.
Location: 330 22nd Street West
SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply Online: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Premier Destination for Luxury Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types in Saskatchewan!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/MercedesBenz-GLC-2019-id12420700.html
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-955-2111