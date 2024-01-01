Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Station Wagons, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

2019 Nissan Murano

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Station Wagons, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500 HD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2008 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 73,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 85,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 103,026 KM $38,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano