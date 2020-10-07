Menu
2019 RAM 1500

8,441 KM

Details

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,441KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6167961
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT8KG730855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,441 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ram 1500 5.7L ONLY 8,441 KMS w/Rear Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooling Seats

$41,999
No Extra Fees
With Warranty
www.maxmotors.ca

**FULLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED**

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522
306 361 6889

MAX MOTORS AUTO BODY AND SALES
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-FRESH OIL CHANGE
-NEW TIRES AND RIMS
-NEW BUSHWACKER FENDER FLARES
-NEW RUNNING BOARDS
-NEW MUD FLAPS
-LEVEL KIT
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL
-HEATED AND COOLING SEATS
-BACK-UP CAMERA
-LEATHER INTERIOR
-B-TOOTH
-STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS
-CRUISE CONTROL
-A/C
-AM/FM RADIO
-POWER WINDOWS
-POWER LOCKS
-and More..

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Engine Oil Cooler
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
4-Way Passenger Seat
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Wheel Centre Hub
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4-Way Driver Seat
AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

