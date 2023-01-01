Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

246,482 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

246,482KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10532673
  Stock #: P09744
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT7KS609744

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Charcoal
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P09744
  • Mileage 246,482 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

