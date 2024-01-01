$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
63,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT1KS651293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stinger Yellow Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 63,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
Add Spray in Bedliner
LED BED LIGHTING
BLACK SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Truck Badging Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Body Col...
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5.0" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Da...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Front Fog Lamps GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step...
STINGER YELLOW CLEARCOAT
