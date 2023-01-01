2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$34,380 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 9 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9523573

9523573 Stock #: V-68620

V-68620 VIN: 3VV2B7AX3KM084243

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 56,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.