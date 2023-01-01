Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

56,950 KM

Details Description

$34,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Nav, Leather Heated Seats, Rear Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline w/ Nav, Leather Heated Seats, Rear Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

  1. 9523573
  2. 9523573
  3. 9523573
  4. 9523573
  5. 9523573
  6. 9523573
  7. 9523573
  8. 9523573
  9. 9523573
  10. 9523573
  11. 9523573
  12. 9523573
  13. 9523573
  14. 9523573
  15. 9523573
  16. 9523573
  17. 9523573
  18. 9523573
  19. 9523573
  20. 9523573
  21. 9523573
  22. 9523573
  23. 9523573
  24. 9523573
  25. 9523573
  26. 9523573
  27. 9523573
  28. 9523573
  29. 9523573
  30. 9523573
  31. 9523573
  32. 9523573
  33. 9523573
  34. 9523573
  35. 9523573
Contact Seller

$34,380

+ taxes & licensing

56,950KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9523573
  • Stock #: V-68620
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX3KM084243

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,950 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / TIGUAN COMFORTLINE TRIM / AWD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / Navigation System / USB Port / GREAT FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Power Lift Gate;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Forward Collision Warning;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Saskatoon

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 39,182 KM
$35,380 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 112,573 KM
$38,380 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 98,910 KM
$31,780 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory