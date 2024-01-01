$39,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
A-Spec
2020 Acura RDX
A-Spec
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
68,555KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H66LL806020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 68,555 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Acura RDX A-SPEC for Sale in Saskatoon, SK PRICE REDUCTION ALERT!!! ON SALE NOW!! GET APPROVED ONLINE OR TEXT 639-471-1839 (FERNANDO GENERAL MANAGER)
FRESH LOCAL TRADE
2 SETS OF KEYS
MINT CONDITION
EXCELLENT MAINT. HISTORY AT DEALERSHIP
Dive into the world of sporty luxury with the 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec, now featured at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. This premium SUV blends high performance with exquisite styling, making it a standout choice for those who demand the best. The RDX A-Spec showcases a bold, athletic exterior design, complemented by exclusive A-Spec styling cues and 20-inch alloy wheels that command attention. Under the hood, experience the thrill of its turbocharged engine, providing robust power while ensuring efficient performance. Inside, the RDX A-Spec offers a driver-focused cockpit with sport seats in luxurious leather, A-Spec exclusive trim, and the latest technology for connectivity and entertainment, including the Acura/ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System. Advanced safety features like the AcuraWatch suite offer peace of mind with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking. At North Point Auto Sales, we understand the importance of flexibility and value, offering customizable financing options, including in-house financing, to make owning this exceptional SUV a reality. Visit us in Saskatoon and experience the unmatched combination of performance and luxury that the 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec offers. #AcuraRDXASpec #LuxurySUV #NorthPointAutoSales #SaskatoonCars
VIN:5J8TC2H66LL806020
Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2020 Acura RDX