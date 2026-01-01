$49,733+ taxes & licensing
2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - WIRELESS CHARGING - 360 CAM - CARPLAY
2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - WIRELESS CHARGING - 360 CAM - CARPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$49,733
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 294266
- Mileage 135,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
Accident Free! - Tons of Features - Perfect Luxury SUV!
This 2020 Cadillac Escalade delivers bold luxury, commanding presence, and the kind of comfort that makes every drive feel first class. Finished in Black Raven with a Jet Black leather interior, this accident-free Escalade pairs its sophisticated style with the confidence of a powerful 6.2L V8, 10-speed automatic transmission, and capable 4x4 performance. Inside, the spacious 7-passenger cabin is designed to keep everyone comfortable with heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row bucket seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a heated steering wheel for those colder Saskatchewan mornings. Premium touches like navigation with natural voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and a 16-speaker Bose Centerpoint surround sound system help every trip feel connected and refined. A 360-degree surround view camera, automatic parking assist, and front and rear sensors make maneuvering this full-size SUV easier than ever. Practical luxury continues with remote start, a hands-free power liftgate, power-folding third-row seat, and memory settings for the drivers seat, pedals, and steering column. Magnetic Ride Control and active noise cancellation further elevate the ride, giving this Escalade the smooth, quiet feel expected from Cadillac. For shoppers at Saskatoon Auto Connection looking for a premium SUV that blends strength, space, and upscale comfort, this Escalade stands out as an exceptional choice.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd-Row Bucket Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Wireless Charging
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Navigation w/ Natural Voice Recognition
- 16-Speaker Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System
- 360-Degree Surround View Camera
- Automatic Parking Assist w/ Front & Rear Sensors
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate
- 12-Inch Reconfigurable Driver Information Centre
- Rainsense Windshield Wipers
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power-Folding 3rd-Row Seat
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Power-Adjustable Pedals & Steering Column w/ Memory
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Interior LED Illumination
- Full-LED Headlamps & Taillamps
- Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment
- Active Noise Cancellation
- Magnetic Ride Control Suspension
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 6.2L 8-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Black Raven
Interior Colour: Jet Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.cadillac.com/content/dam/cadillac/na/us/english/index/downloads/vehiclebrochures/brochures/2020/MY20_Escalade_Brochure_v1.pdf?srsltid=AfmBOorslmXVlcNz0j9bYdmZCGAY7CmKO7UA4eiG0b5QB-KKsfVhZxMA
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1