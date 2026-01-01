Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

113,116 KM

Details Features

$33,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13520120

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,116KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYDEK4LZ282183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 113,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW LARIAT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW LARIAT 196,453 KM $57,997 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 113,116 KM $33,997 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LTZ for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LTZ 166,382 KM $62,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500