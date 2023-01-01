$CALL+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2020 Chevrolet Trax
Premier REMOTE START, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS
Location
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
130,187KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9996725
- Stock #: P39286
- VIN: 3GNCJRSB1LL115394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P39286
- Mileage 130,187 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1