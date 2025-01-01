$21,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,011KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G6XLUA02539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2020 Ford Escape is for sale today.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 107,011 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G6XLUA02539.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.22 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2020 Ford Escape